Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra grab headlines every week and almost every day. The two love birds made news for their adorable videos on Instagram. Karan and Tejasswi attended Jessica Khurana’s birthday bash twinning in black. The duo also grabbed headlines for their Roka rumours. However, Karan being Karan dropped a cryptic comment on the same saying, ‘I give subtle hints and answer their queries in thode cryptic way and jinko samjhana hota hai Woh Samajh jaate hai.’ TejRan shippers had been trending ‘Team Roka Won’ on Twitter for the same. In other news, Karan made headlines for his take on the pay disparity between film stars and TV stars. Giving an example, Karan said that TV stars are paid about 25% of what the film stars get for the same project. He also talked about the popularity and stardom of TV stars and film stars. Tejasswi Prakash, in other news, revealed that Bigg Boss 15 helped her to remain fit. The actress said that with all that happened inside the house, she couldn’t eat properly and hence, she lost a lot of weight. Tejasswi added that it helped her look desirable on Naagin 6. Meanwhile, reports of Karan and Tejasswi planning to buy a Rs 20 crore home surfaced. Pictures had also gone viral. Karan and Tejasswi try to keep meeting each other whenever they can. Tejasswi grabbed headlines for suggesting Paparazzi stop asking Neetu Kapoor about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding.