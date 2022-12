Shoaib Ibrahim answers trolls

Dipika Kakar got a lot of flak for one video where she is seen showing attitude to a man who helps her as she is about to trip. Netizens were furious and slammed her. They even said that the sweet humble image that Dipika Kakar shows in her Vlogs is a sham. Shoaib Ibrahim said that people only believe what they saw and the story is different. He also thanked fans who believed in them.