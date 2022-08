Sonali Phogat's murder case

Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat and a BJP member passed away this week. She was just 42 and it was reported that she had suffered a heart attack. However, later the autopsy report stated that Sonali's body had multiple blunt force injuries. It has come to light, as per media reports, that Sonali Phogat was murdered by her two PAs Sukhwinder Wasi and Sudhir Sangwan. Sonali's brother Rinku Dhaka has alleged that Sudhir and Sukhwinder have raped her. It was also reported that they were blackmailing Phogat. Sonali's old video of dancing with one of her PAs went viral after her demise. Sonali looked uncomfortable in the video, noticed many. Sonali is survived by her daughter Yashodhara. Sonali's husband had passed away earlier. Yashodhara's video clip demanding justice for her mother is going viral online. Cops registered a murder case and her PAs were called in for questioning. At a press conference, the investigating officer revealed that Sangwan has confessed to the crime. Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya were a few from the TV industry who mourned Sonali's demise.