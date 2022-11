Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen divorce takes an ugly turn

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are having an ugly fight as their marriage has hit rock bottom. They are talking about the same in the public domain. Charu revealed Rajeev had an extramarital affair and Rajeev hit back alleging Charu’s mother revealed about her relationship with actor Karan Mehra. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is in shock over the same. Charu apologized to Karan for the same.