Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married and gets trolled; brother upset?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married on Wednesday, 14 December 2022, with the love of her life Shanwaz Shaikh. The latter is a professional gym trainer and a certified nutritionist. The actress was brutally trolled online for marrying a Muslim. Devoleena hit back at them when netizens took a jibe at her by linking her with the Shraddha and Aftab Poonawala case. As per reports, a cryptic note was shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee's brother Andeep Bhattacharjee. Netizens felt that he did not support Devoleena in the matter. There is no official confirmation on the same and currently are just speculations. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur pens a special message after seeing him cry over 'Ghar se chitti'; says, 'Play fair, play with...'