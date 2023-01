TV RECAP: Bigg Boss 16 contestants bag projects

Well, Bigg Boss 16 house has turned into a campus placement platform. Whoever becomes a contestant on the show gets job/jobs. And it is being said that Sumbul Touqeer Khan has got a lot of offers. Salman Khan told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that he has something for her after the show. There's speculation that Priyanka will be cast in Naagin 7 as well. On the other hand, it is being said that Shalin Bhanot will be replacing Kushal Tandon in an upcoming TV show by Ekta Kapoor which will be based on Beauty and the Beast. Also, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has bagged Dibaker Banerjee's LSD 2.