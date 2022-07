Akanksha Puri clarifies if her stint in Swayamvar Mika Di vohti was fake

Mika Singh picked Akanksha Puri, his BFF for more than a decade as his future bride. Mika picked Akanksha from Prantika Das and Neet Mahal who were competing against Puri in the Swayamvar. When Akanksha shared pictures on her gram with Mika Singh, a lot of people trolled her saying that it was all fake and just for the show. Akanksha responded saying that she has been friends with Mika over the years and never dated him or romanced him. She said that neither her entry as a wildcard nor her win was fake. Akanksha said that they didn't get married on stage because one cannot decide to marry just because they won some games on a show.