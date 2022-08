TOP TV Newsmakers: Raju Srivastava hospitalised

It's time to give a wrap on the TV Newsmakers of the week. A lot happened in the world of television in the last seven days. There was also the Raksha Bandhan festival that was celebrated wherein the celebrities shared pictures, videos and reels online with their siblings, cousins and so on. There were some grim, some shocking and some interesting things that happened. First, in a shocking turn of events, comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to hospital after he suffered from a heart attack. The comedian-actor is currently on ventilator support with the medical team trying their best to revive him. It is said that he was in the gym, working out when he got a stroke.