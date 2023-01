Ekta Kapoor to cast Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the next Naagin franchise?

Ekta Kapoor is known to give projects to contestants inside the house of Bigg Boss 16. Last year, she got Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal aboard. And now, the TV czarina is on a hunt for another talent again. It seems she is looking for a fresh face for a movie. There's also Naagin 7 buzz for which Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are said to be in a race. There's no official confirmation though fans are rooting for their fave. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi steal the show in Farzi trailer; Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 [Watch Video]