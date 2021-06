Bollywood’s casting director Mukesh Chhabra has posted a series of throwback pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput. He was one of the late actor’s closest friends in the industry. Sharing the pictures he wrote, “”Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here's hoping I'll see you once again. Miss you Brother.” As we know, it was Mukesh Chhabra who selected Sushant for the film, Kai Po Che! Everyone was amazed with his sparkling performance as Ishaan Bhatt. After that, they collaborated for movies like Raabta and Dil Bechara. Mukesh Chhabra revealed that SSR told him that he was unwell in May but did not dive deep. He said he did be fine soon.