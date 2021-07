Reliving the past

It is indeed a sad day for all fans of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The couple who gave us love and family goals have formally announced that they are going to divorce. They released a formal statement that read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other (sic). The couple further said, We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.” Here is a throwback to some of their PDA moments that made a lot of news….