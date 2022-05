Image credit: Instagram

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija ties the knot

If you’ve had a busy day and want to end it on a great note, you’ve come to the right place. We are here with our trending pics of the day. These are the pics which made the maximum noise. In this pic we have AR Rahman daughter Khatija, who got married to Riyasdeen Riyan. Isn’t this such a cute pic?