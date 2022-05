Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh's cute sibling bond moment caught on camera

Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh do not fail to amuse us with their cute quotient. The two are simply adorable. Today, their aunt Saba Ali Khan Pataudi has shared a picture of the two. We can see Taimur Ali Khan trying to hold Jeh in his arms. Baby Jeh is a total cutie patootie with those chubby cheeks and expression. He looks like a baby rasgulla. Saba Ali Khan Pataudi captioned it, SIBLINGS....too! Big brother protects #timtim...Small brother grabs ! #jehjaan...Younger ones are always playing around !! That's why we have a protective older bhaijaan. Truly, the best family pics are clicked by Saba Pataudi.