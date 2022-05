Bebo teaches Jaideep how to pout

Jaideep shared a picture with Kareena from the sets in which we cans see her teaching him how to pout. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “So much devotion in learning how to pout from ‘The Best’ & I failed miserably. Day 1 completed together and a long Journey ahead with the one and only “The Bebo”, the gorgeous @kareenakapoorkhan. Reposting the same pic, Kareena wrote, “Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance the pout. So much to learn from each other.