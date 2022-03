Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally on a vacation.

Soon after their marriage, the newly married couple were busy fulfilling their professional commitments and VicKat fans were eagerly waiting for them to go on the gateway. And finally, they are! Katrina Kaif just dropped their romantic vacation pictures and their fans are swooning. Mr and Mrs Kaushal are calling like a boss and it was definitely a much-needed break from them.