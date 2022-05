Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal out on a date in NYC

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are in NYC enjoying some quality time together. The two lovebirds got married in last year in Ranthambore and it was the biggest Bollywood producers that year. And soon after their wedding, Katrina and Vicky got busy with their projects. However, they are making most of their time now. So, whilst in New York City, Katrina Kaif took to Vicky Kaushal to her favourite spot in city which is Bubby's. The two of them shared pictures on their Instagram handle which are now going viral.