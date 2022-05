Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has her 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' moment as she flies in the sky

Mira shared these pictures of her on her Instagram ad and wrote, Zindagi na milegi dobara! Ticked this one off my bucket list! Yesssssss. While her loved one is sharing her happening y showering all the love on her and Ishaan Khattar too cannot stop beaming with joy as his Babs is upon the sky. His expression is like No way and we can feel it.