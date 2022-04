Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi the newest couple in town?

Nothing goes a miss about the star kids. Every move, every Instagram post and more are tracked by all. Today, it is Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who has made it to the headlines because of her alleged love affair. It is being speculated that something is brewing between Navya Naveli Nanda and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is because of their latest Instagram posts that fans are wondering if Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi are in love with each other or not. They both have made posts regarding the 'moon' and it is the background of the posts that is making fans wonder.