Kareena Kapoor Khan once again steals the thunder at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan once again managed to steal the show with her uber gorgeous look for her brother Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. The actress looked gorgeous in a blush pick organza saree. Bebo is indeed slaying it and her fans are full fida on her.