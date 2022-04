Ranbir Kapoor promises to give a WHOPPING amount to his wife Alia Bhatt's bridesmaids; netizens say, 'Jiju ho toh aisa'

Ranbir Kapoor is right now winning the title of best 'Jiju' all thanks to his picture along with his wife Alia Bhatt's friends. A picture of Ranbir along with Alia's besties who were bridesmaids at her wedding has gone viral. In the picture, the actor is holding a paper and he has promised to give them Rs. 12 lakh. Yes! And this gesture by Kapoor boy is receiving a lot of LOVE from his fans and followers. Ranbir Kapoor is being called the best and rich jiju by his fans after this picture of him has gone VIRAL and we can't agree more.