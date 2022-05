Kanika Kapoor's dreamy wedding with NRI beau Gautam

Kanika shared dreamy pictures of her wedding and wrote, And I said YES. Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star ? So grateful to the universe in making us meet. Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero❤️