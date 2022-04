Priyanka Chopra shows off her sultry hot bod in a black bikini as she chills in the pool; listens to old Bollywood songs in her LA home

n the latest post that she has made on social media, we see her chilling in the pool in her LA home. She has shared a series of videos that show her enjoying her pool time while listening to Bollywood songs. She is listening to songs like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, Baahon Mein Chale Aao remix, Neele Neele Ambar Par, Bin Tere Sanam remix and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein remix. In the end, she shared a selfie in which she is showing off her hot body whilst she is dressed in a black bikini swimming suit.