Tejasswi Prakash

Hola you fashion lovers, today, we will be having a dekko at some gorgeous actresses who increased the hotness quotient by going braless while dishing out fashion statements. It has become a huge trend in the world of fashion in the last couple of years. Recently, Tejasswi Prakash made heads turn when she dropped by in a power suit and opted for a braless. Naagin 6 actress is not the only one who was seen in the braless trend. Let's have a dekko at some more actresses.