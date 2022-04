Priyanka Chopra cannot stop gushing over Katrina Kaif's sizzling new pics; netizens are in awe of their friendship

Katrina Kaif has once again left the internet swooning as she drops her sizzling pictures in a bikini while she enjoys her beach time. Katrina looks sexy AF in these latest pictures where she is flaunting her envious curves and her fans cannot get over her, Along with Kat's fans, her soon to be co-star and friend Priyanka Chopra too cannot stop gushing her Katrina's sexy looks. As soon as Katrina shared her pictures online, Priyanka Chopra was the first one to react to it by dropping a fire emoji in the comment section.