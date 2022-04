Janhvi Kapoor's sultry avatar

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the hottest young stars in Bollywood. The actress is making waves and how. Janhvi Kapoor is known for her stunning photoshoots and this time she has posed in swimwear for the top magazine, Filmfare. She has been styled by Meagan Concessio. We can see her strike seductive poses for the camera looking like a typical mermaid. Of late, Janhvi Kapoor has termed as a desi Kim Kardashian because of her curves. We know that fans are crazy about her gym wear. She revealed that she was named Janhvi after the character of Sridevi in Judaai. It was one of the blockbuster movies of Boney Kapoor.