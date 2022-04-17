Inside deets of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding party

expected to be held. So, the couple and their families are expected threw a grand party for their Bollywood buddies at Ranbir's residence, Vastu. Their party was a star-studded affair, with several B-town celebs marking their presence. The celebration went up to the wee hours of the morning. Here's a look at the inside scoop: According to a report in India Today, Alia and Ranbir had pre-informed the guests not to bring any gifts. Karan Johar though brought champagne to the party. Karan Johar also revealed that he had applied mehendi on his hand for the first time for Alia, and then almost wiped mehendi on his face. Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar revealed that they were the ones who danced the most while a fun karaoke night, too, wasss organized to go with the scrumptious food.