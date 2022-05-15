Image credit: Instagram

SRK's advice to Suhana on acting debut

As the first teaser of the Zoya Akhtar directorial The Archies was unveiled online, Shah Rukh Khan shared a piece of advice for his daughter Suhana Khan on her acting debut. He asked her to be kind and giving as an actor and told her to remember that she is never going to be perfect. Aryan Khan too has given a loud shoutout to his baby sister on Instagram and asked her to 'Go kick some a**'. And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor, Shah Rukh Khan shared on Instagram.