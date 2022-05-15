Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan slams trolls with new bikini pics; Shah Rukh Khan's advice to Suhana Khan wins hearts and more
Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan slams trolls with new bikini pics; Shah Rukh Khan's advice to Suhana Khan wins hearts and more
From Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan taking a subtle dig at trolls with new bikini pictures to Shah Rukh Khan's advice to daughter Suhana Khan on her acting debut winning hearts, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.