BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to sue Akshay Kumar for false portrayal of Ram Setu issue in his upcoming film

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has landed in hot waters for his upcoming film Ram Setu. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that he will sue the actor and the makers of the film for the 'falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue' in their film. The politician also stated that he would be seeking compensation from the makers.