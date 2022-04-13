Image credit: Instagram

Ajay Devgn OPENS UP on being jailed twice in his 'wild' youth

Ajay Devgn is known for his calm demeanour, however, he has done some wild things in his youth that got him behind the bars not once, but twice. When he was recently quizzed about being jailed, the Runway 34 actor chose not to visit his past while talking about it on a public platform. Okay, we should not talk about this. I could say all this (in the past) but now I have a better image, so let's maintain that. We've done wild things in our youth, everybody does. At that time, things were very lenient also, including the law and the media. Very forgiving. It's not anymore. We've gotten away with a lot of things, you all can't. We've had a lot of fun, you all can't, Ajay told Film Companion in an interview.