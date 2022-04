Image credit: Instagram

Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala fallout

It would have been a wonderful reunion of two old friends Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala but destiny had different plans. Salman and Sajid had collaborated for their upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. They had also locked the film's release on Eid 2023. However, due to the drastic turn of events in the past 10 days, Sajid has reportedly decided to step down as a producer and let Salman take the control solely in his hands. The project will now be produced under the banner Salman Khan Films.