Trending Entertainment News Today: Anushka Ranjan spills the beans on Sonakshi Sinha's engagement; Vivek Agnihotri calls Akshay Kumar 'fake' and more
From Anushka Ranjan spilling the beans on Sonakshi Sinha's mystery engagement to The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri calling Akshay Kumar's praises as fake, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.