Image credit: Instagram

Shehnaaz and Salman's real bond REVEALED [Exclusive]

A very well-placed source told BollywoodLife, Salman Khan is Shehnaaz Gill's mentor. We all know he is very fond of her because of her honesty and innocence. Ever since Sidharth Shukla's death Salman Khan has had a lot of empathy for Shehnaaz and he has been guiding and helping her in making decisions, especially professional ones. And talking about the Eid party day, we all know how Sana is. She never shies away from hiding her affection for the person she likes. And she is very fond of Salman Khan before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house and the girl was just expressing her gesture, that's all. Shehnaaz is right now extremely focused and wants to grow big in her career and make her mark. Salman Khan is a thorough professional but when it comes to his people he is very protective, and he has made Sana her own and one cannot question their relationship, they are friends and he is a perfect mentor to her.