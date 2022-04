Image credit: Google

Deepika Padukone won’t attend Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others are among the top entertainment newsmakers of today. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. So read on to know more about our trending newsmakers of the day. Now, according to reports, Deepika Padukone won’t be attending Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding and Ranbir had not attended her wedding reception.