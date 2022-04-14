Image credit: Instagram

Urfi Javed gets massively trolled for wearing a cut out top

Urfi Javed is once again on the social media radar. The actress, who is known for making bizarre fashion statements, is being massively trolled for wearing a cutout top at the airport. The netizens have been slamming and calling her out for her too much-revealing top and claiming that she should be jailed for creating a public nuisance. While some call her cheap and ask her to stop this nuisance, some netizens wonder if she ever flies somewhere as she gets papped at the airport most of the time.