Janhvi Kapoor trolled

In an interview with The Curly Tales, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about never using maths thanks to the invention of a calculator. She stated that maths makes people retarded and this remark has not gone down well with the netizens. She was quoted saying, 'I don't understand the point. Calculator invent hone ke baad aaj tak maine algebra ka istemaal kiya hi nahi hai toh itna kyun maine sar toda (I never used algebra since the invention of calculators, so why did I need to study it so hard). Like... what was the point? History and literature on the other hand make you cultured human. Maths just makes you like retarded I think.' A netizen wrote, 'Not liking a subject is very much okay but saying that studying a subject makes you retarded??! Does she understand how offensive that word is.'