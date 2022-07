Image credit: Instagram

Anurag Kashyap reveals why Hindi films are failing at the box office

Citing one of the reasons behind the struggling Hindi film industry, Anurag said that Hindi films nowadays are not rooted as filmmakers are trying to impress by stepping outside their genre, which doesn't resonate with the larger audience. He added that Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam films are rooted in their culture when you see it, whether it is mainstream or non-mainstream culture. But that's not the case with Hindi films. He said that the Hindi film industry are now having filmmakers who can't even speak Hindi and it reflects in their movies. People who speak English are making Hindi films, he said.