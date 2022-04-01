Image credit: Instagram

Did Ranbir Kapoor wrongly claim that uncle Randhir Kapoor has dementia? Veteran actor reacts

Randhir Kapoor has been in the news after Ranbir Kapoor claimed to a channel that his uncle is suffering from the early stages of dementia. This has left fans worried. The Sanju actor said that Randhir Kapoor was asking him about his dad, late Rishi Kapoor, forgetting that he had passed away in 2020. This happened after he watched Sharmaji Namkeen. However, when Randhir Kapoor was asked if he was indeed suffering from dementia, the veteran actor denied it outright and said that he was doing perfectly well.