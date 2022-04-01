Trending Entertainment News Today: Jr NTR calls Salman Khan India's biggest action star; KRK questions RRR box office collection and more
The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Jr NTR calling Salman Khan the biggest action star in the country to KRK questioning RRR box office collection by calling SS Rajamouli's film a disaster, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.