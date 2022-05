Image credit: Instagram

No reconciliation for Imran and Avantika

There have been reports since the past couple of years that Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik have headed towards a split. But they have not confirmed the same yet. The two have been living separately for over two years now. And despite multiple attempts, friends and families getting involved, Imran has reportedly decided not to restart his marital life, 'at least not with Avantika'. According to a report in TOI, Imran does not want to get back to his estranged wife Avantika, who has also finally understood that nothing can reunite them. She was earlier thinking about giving another chance to their marriage. So it looks like Imran and Avantika's marriage is now a closed chapter.