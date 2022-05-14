Image credit: Instagram

Sanjay Dutt reveals why his family moved to Dubai

They could have absolutely been here, but I see that they love it there. They like their school and their activities. My wife’s business has settled there. Sending them there wasn’t a planned move. It just happened on its own. Maanayata was doing her own business in Dubai, it clicked and she went, and the kids went with her,” Sanjay told TOI and added, I am happy that my kids are studying there. My wife Maanayata also has her own things to do there. In fact, I spend a lot of time with them in Dubai when I am not engaged with professional commitments here. I fly in and out. I will be with them during their summer break. I will go wherever they are. When Sanjay was asked if he misses his family while he is in Mumbai, he said, I came around that when I saw them happy there. My daughter is learning to play the piano, she’s also a good sprinter and is into gymnastics. My son plays for a junior professional football team. Their happiness is above everything else for me.”