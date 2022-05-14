Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark; Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours and more
Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark; Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours and more
From Kangana Ranaut reacting to Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark to Katrina Kaif's team clarifying about her pregnancy rumours, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.