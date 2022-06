Image credit: Google

Kangana Ranaut stands by Nupur Sharma again in Prophet Muhammad row

Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff and others are among the top entertainment newsmakers of today. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Kangana Ranaut stands by Nupur Sharma again in Prophet Muhammad row, Ranbir Kapoor talks about married life with Alia Bhatt and other such stories are a part of our trending entertainment news. So read on to know more about our trending newsmakers of the day. Kangana again supported Nupur Sharma in the Prophet Muhammad row. She took to Instagram and wrote, “Many of my Muslim friends drink, smoke, have premarital sex, don't wear burka, use swear words, eat pork and because of work situations at times don't even follow all guidelines… it's fine beauty of India's freedom nahi toh not just Nupur but everyone will become criminals.”