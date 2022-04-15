Image credit: Instagram

KGF Chapter 2: Maanayata can't keep calm as Sanjay's film opens to packed house

Sanjay Dutt, is back with a bang in K.G.F: Chapter 2 where he steps into the shoes of ‘Adheera’, Rocky aka Yash’s nemesis in the film! While the big-ticket entertainer is already making waves in the country, with the advance bookings moving at a historic pace and the industry and trade already calling it a blockbuster even before its release, ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ is also a very special film in superstar Sanjay Dutt’s career. Having battled cancer and returning to the set like the rockstar that he is, his wife Maanayata Dutt, who has been a pillar of strength to the actor, had a special message to share before the film’s release.