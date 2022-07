Ali Fazal was to do The Night Manager?

The Night Manager is going to be remade in Hindi and reports have it that Hrithik Roshan was the first choice to essay the role of Tom Hiddleston. Now, it has been reported that it is Aditya Roy Kapur who has been brought on board for the same. But it seems that Ali Fazal was the one who was picked to replace Hrithik Roshan. Due to date issues, he allegedly could not take up the project and it fell in Aditya's kitty.