Trending Entertainment News Today: KGF 2 Hindi creates history; Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry grab eyeballs; Disha Patani flaunts her b**t and more
Trending Entertainment News Today: KGF 2 Hindi creates history; Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry grab eyeballs; Disha Patani flaunts her b**t and more
From Yash starrer KGF 2 Hindi version making history to Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry grabbing eyeballs at Baba Siddique Iftar party 2022 to Disha Patani flaunting her hot butt, here's a look at the top newsmakers in entertainment today.