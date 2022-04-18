Image credit: Instagram

Karan Johar FINALLY buries the hatchet with Ajay Devgn

Years after their fallout during Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil box office clash, Karan has extended an olive branch to Ajay by giving a shoutout to his upcoming film Runway 34 on social media. Sharing the trailer of Runway 34, Karan tweeted, Breathtaking & thrilling – simply cannot wait for the exceptional ride #Runway34 will take everyone on! An intriguing edge of the seat story & the perfect summer film. All my love and luck to @SrBachchan @ajaydevgn, @Rakulpreet @bomanirani!!” To which, Ajay responded, Hey @karanjohar, that’s a really cool compliment. Thank you. I would like for you to see the film, when the first copy is out.”