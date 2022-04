Palak Tiwari addresses Ibrahim Ali Khan fiasco

It was a few months ago that Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted chilling together. However, as they got papped, Palak tried to hide her face. Now, the Bijlee star has opened up on the same and defended herself. She said, 'I have said that my mom keeps tracking me through pap pictures. That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like 's**t s**t s**t my mom will see me,' and the second she sent me that picture and said 'you bl***y liar.' I am like I'm sorry.' I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else,' as reported by Hindustan Times.