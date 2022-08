Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan box office clash

August 11 will witness the clash of titans. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan will be hitting the theatres on the same day. Going by the latest reports about the advance box office collections, it seems that Aamir Khan's film is going to take the lead. It is expected that the film will mint Rs 8 crore in advance bookings while Raksha Bandhan will make Rs 3 crore. Scroll on to know more top updates.