The Kashmir Files: Akshay Kumar, the first choice for Vivek Agnihotri's film?

There was a buzz that before Darshan Kumar there was another Kumar who was approached for the film. We are talking about Akshay Kumar. Recently, producer Abhishek Agarwal revealed whether Akshay was approached for the movie or not. “Akshay Kumar was not approached for the film. As for the role Darshan plays, we had shortlisted a few names, but Vivek was like, 'I want this guy to play this role' he was very specific. So we brought Darshan on board,” he told Bollywood Hungama.