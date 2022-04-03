Trending Entertainment News Today: Malaika Arora injured in car accident, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding update, Urfi Javed advised to do adult web series and more
From Malaika Arora getting injured in a car accident to update on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding date and venue to Urfi Javed revealing a casting director advised her to do adult web series, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.