Urfi Javed REVEALS a casting director advised her to do adult web series

Urfi Javed has been all over the social media ever since she was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT in the first week itself. She has been experimenting with various kinds of clothing, almost all of them are of risque nature. She often gets trolled by the netizens who wonder why she roams around the city wearing tiny clothes. And it looks like Urfi's bizarre fashion trends have become a huge hurdle in her acting career. She revealed that a casting director advised her to do adult web series since she won't be getting work on TV because of her 'dirty' image. It irks Urfi when people judge her for her fashion choices and start believing that she will be ready to do intimate scenes.