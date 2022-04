Image credit: Instagram

Ajay Devgn hails new generation of actors

Ajay Devgn is all set for his next film Runway 34. Apart from acting, he is also donning the director’s hat for the film. Now, in an interview with Bombay Times, he was asked about OTT and if it has eased the pressure off actors when it comes to box office numbers. He said that the pressure has not eased. He added that it was never about getting work because if your films worked or didn’t, there was always some work. He said that it’s about how you maintain your quality, and that pressure will always be there.