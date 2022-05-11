Image credit: Instagram

Kunal, Saba condemn trolling of Taimur

Talking about the paparazzi culture becoming dominant in the past 4-5 years, Kunal told Bollywood Bubble, I think it’s also the people who sit there wanting to comment on this, they need to change. It’s very easy to sit and give comments. What I love about kids is they don’t care and they don’t have to be diplomatic. If they don’t like something, they’re like ‘I don’t want it.” Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba agreed with Kunal and took to Instagram to share her reaction about Taimur's trolling. Today, he is a young boy. As I am protective of all the kids, this is so surprising that I was equally shocked at people trolling a 5 year old boy! You chase the children and then when they are simply real and honest, the same cute becomes criticism. How come? Children are growing up. They will change, evolve and learn. Let them be. You don’t need to be a fan nor a fanatic critic. God bless all kids, yours and ours. Amen,” she wrote on Instagram stories.