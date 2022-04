Image credit: Instagram

Ajay Devgn on South films threat over Bollywood

Opening up on if Bollywood is actually feeling threatened by South movies aka the so-called pan-India films or is it just a perception created through social-media chatter, Ajay Devgn said, “The same thing was said about Hollywood some time ago, but nothing happened. So, these things will always be spoken about about, but there's no question that Bollywood will continue doing well. More importantly, it's important to stop seeing our films from different regions like the North or South or some other place and just see them as movies from India.”