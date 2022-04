Image credit: Instagram

Rakhi Sawant DEFENDS Karan Johar for ‘snubbing’ her at RRR 1000 crore bash

The RRR success bash has been making a lot of noise on social media after a video of Rakhi Sawant getting ignored by Karan Johar surfaced online. As netizens continued to slam Karan on Instagram, Rakhi noticed the chaos and decided to end it once and for all. On the same video, Rakhi dropped a comment wherein she revealed what Karan was doing when she approached him at RRR success bash. Karan johar bhai is the best he never ever ignore me never loves me so much❤️?? when I was making a video that time he was very busy talking to Jr NTR thank you so much, she commented.